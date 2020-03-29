Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-pressure-die-casting-hpdc-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) is a metal casting that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC). By contrast, in developing countries, health management consciousness just begins to be popular in recent years, so, High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) industry is currently in the growth period in developing countries.
The global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market is valued at 10800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nemak
GF Automotive
Ahresty
Ryobi
Endurance Technologies
Dynacast
Handtmann
Guangdong Hongtu
KPSNC
Chongqing Yujiang
Alteams
Ashok Minda
FAIST
Aurrenak
EnginSoft
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminum
Magnesium
Zinc
Others
Segment by Application
Engine Parts
Body Assemblies
Transmission Parts
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-pressure-die-casting-hpdc-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com