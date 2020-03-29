Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Research and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isopropyl alcohol (IUPAC name propan-2-ol; commonly called isopropanol) is a compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a colorless, flammable chemical compound with a strong odor. As an isopropyl group linked to a hydroxyl group, it is the simplest example of a secondary alcohol, where the alcohol carbon atom is attached to two other carbon atoms. It is a structural isomer of 1-propanol and ethyl methyl ether.

Electronic grade isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is used for cleaning semiconductor wafer and LCDs. This highly value-added product has been enjoying rapid increase in demand in accordance with the development of such areas as information, communication and multimedia. Low Water Content -IPA is highly hydrophilic product.so, water content control is very important. The product has high technical barriers and only a few companies can produce this product. Semiconductor Industry and PCBs applications account for 87% of the total application share.

The global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is valued at 60 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 79 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

LCY Chemical

Tokuyama

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

Isu Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.99% Purity

<99.99% Purity

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

PCBs

LCD Cleaning

Others

