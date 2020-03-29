In this report, the Energy & Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Energy & Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-temperature-superconducting-cables-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2018, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 460, and it will reach 22890 in 2025; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 93.9% in 2017 and will be 94.4% in 2025. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.For many people, it seems that superconductor is an emerging industry, and in fact the product has been continuously researched. Large-scale HTS industrial production still seems to take a long time. The low temperature superconductor industry has been developed for many years and the industry chain is relatively mature. Although the profit margin of superconductor is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.

The High Temperature Superconducting Cables market was valued at 4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 185.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 71.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Temperature Superconducting Cables.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of High Temperature Superconducting Cables, presents the global High Temperature Superconducting Cables market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the High Temperature Superconducting Cables capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of High Temperature Superconducting Cables by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Nexans

Furukawa Electric

SHSC

LS Cable & System

NKT

FGC UES

…

Market Segment by Product Type

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others

Market Segment by Application

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Temperature Superconducting Cables status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Temperature Superconducting Cables manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Temperature Superconducting Cables are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-temperature-superconducting-cables-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com