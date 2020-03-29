Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2019 Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast

‘Infection Surveillance Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025’. The report starts with an executive summary that presents key findings related to the infection surveillance solution market such as pertinent market numbers and the CAGR from 2017 till 2025, and market forecast numbers related to various segments by component, by deployment type and by end user. The executive summary also lists the region-wise CAGR and the market value of the infection surveillance solution market in the year 2017 and 2025. At the end of the executive summary, there is a list of various drivers, restraints and trends operating in the global infection surveillance solution market that gives a cursory overview of the factors influencing the growth of this market.

In addition, there is a list of prominent market players operating in the global infection surveillance solution market. After the executive summary, there is a section on market introduction that defines infection surveillance solutions and the capabilities of this software. The market introduction also consists of the definitions of various end users in the infection surveillance solution market.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software

Services

Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Web-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

After the market taxonomy, a market overview of the global infection surveillance solution market is presented, which is followed by a detailed and comprehensive section on the key market dynamics. In this section, the drivers, restraints and opportunities operating in the global infection surveillance solution market are discussed in detail and all the factors that encourage the growth of infection surveillance solutions as well as hamper the growth of this market are listed and a detailed explanation for the same is provided. After this section, a value chain analysis of the global infection surveillance solution market is given. This is followed by global infection surveillance solution market value analysis for 2013-2016 and forecast for 2017-2025. A section of the report highlights the market snapshot of the global infection surveillance solution market that gives segment-wise values of the infection surveillance solution market for the years 2017 and 2025. The subsequent sections of the report detail the global infection surveillance solution market by component, deployment type, end user and region. In these sections, important market forecast figures related to Basis Point Share analysis, year-on-year growth analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis and market attractiveness analysis are given.

Last but not the least, there is an entire section of the report devoted to the competition landscape of the global infection surveillance solution market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global infection surveillance solution market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the global infection surveillance solution market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for established market players to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies operating in the global infection surveillance solution market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated with using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global infection surveillance solution market.

Company Profiles

Becton Dickson & Company

Baxter International

Premier, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics Inc. (IBM Watson)

Gojo Industries, Inc.

RL Solutions

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Vigilanz Corporation

Atlas Medical Software (Rpoer Technologies)

