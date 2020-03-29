Global Insulating Oil Depth Research 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating oil in an electrical power transformer is commonly known as transformer oil. It is normally obtained by fractional distillation and subsequent treatment of crude petroleum. That is why this oil is also known as mineral insulating oil. Transformer oil serves mainly two purposes one it is liquid insulation in electrical power transformer and two it dissipates heat of the transformer oil. acts as coolant. In addition to these, this oil serves other two purposes, it helps to preserve the core and winding as these are fully immersed inside oil and another important purpose of this oil is, it prevents direct contact of atmospheric oxygen with cellulose made paper insulation of windings, which is susceptible to oxidation.

Although the growth of the downstream market of Asia-Pacific transformers is not as fast as expected. The biggest market are still in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific market—especially China, India, and the ASEAN countries. Based on improvements in political and economic stability, growth should also be better in Central and Eastern Europe, including the countries of the former USSR. Brazil is leading the growth in South America. Companies that are well established in these locations are in the strongest position to take advantage of these opportunities. Although the downstream market for transformers appears to be growing not so fast.

The global Insulating Oil market is valued at 2150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Insulating Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulating Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nynas

Petrochina

Shell

Apar Industry

Ergon

Sinopec

Calumet

Hydrodec

Jiangsu Shuangjiang

Jiangsu Gaoke

Dow Corning

Cargill

Engen Petroleum

Valvoline

Zibo Qinrun

Savita Oil

Raj Petro Specialties

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mineral Oil-based Insulating Oil

Silicone-based Insulating Oil

Synthetic Oil-based Insulating Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Ordinary Transformer

EHV Transformer

