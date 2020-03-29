Global L-Lysine Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lysine is an α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans. L-Lysine is the most important amino acid for monogastric species, as it is the first limiting amino acid for pigs and the second limiting amino acid for poultry.

The L-Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either.

China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.

On the key consumption markets, China takes the market share of 37%, followed by Europe with 26% in 2016.

The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, L-Lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years.

The global L-Lysine market is valued at 3070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L-Lysine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-Lysine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

Chengfu Group(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type 98

Type 70

Other (Type 65 etc.)

Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Food Industry

Healthcare

