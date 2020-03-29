Global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Competition Situation 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

In 2016, the global law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is led by Europe, capturing about 34.79% of global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics production.

North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.06% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics are concentrated in Milliken, Tencate, Dupont, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Carrington, Klopman, Trevira, Gore, Safety Components, Delcotex. Milliken is the world leader, holding 9.36% sales market share in 2016.

The global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market is valued at 3040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinxing

Xinxiang Yulong

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

Xinxiang Jinghong

Xinxiang Yijia

SRO Protective

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inherent Fabric

Treated Fabric

Segment by Application

Police

Fire Service

Ambulance/EMT

Military

Other

