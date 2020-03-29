Global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-law-enforcement-andamp;-firefighting-protective-clothing-fabrics-competition-situation-2019
Law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.
In 2016, the global law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is led by Europe, capturing about 34.79% of global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics production.
North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.06% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of law enforcement & firefighting protective clothing fabrics are concentrated in Milliken, Tencate, Dupont, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Carrington, Klopman, Trevira, Gore, Safety Components, Delcotex. Milliken is the world leader, holding 9.36% sales market share in 2016.
The global Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market is valued at 3040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Law Enforcement & Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Milliken
Tencate
Dupont
Mount Vernon
SSM Industries
Carrington
Klopman
Trevira
Gore
Safety Components
Delcotex
ITI
Marina Textil
Arvind
Waubridge Specialty Fabrics
Schuemer
Glen Raven
Kermel
Xinxiang Xinxing
Xinxiang Yulong
Xinxiang Xinke
Xinxiang Zhuocheng
Hangzhou Xiangjun
Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric
Xinxiang Jinghong
Xinxiang Yijia
SRO Protective
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Inherent Fabric
Treated Fabric
Segment by Application
Police
Fire Service
Ambulance/EMT
Military
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-law-enforcement-andamp;-firefighting-protective-clothing-fabrics-competition-situation-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com