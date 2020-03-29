Global Lepidolite Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with formula K(Li,Al,Rb)2(Al,Si)4O10(F,OH)2. It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral and is a secondary source of this metal. It is a phyllosilicate mineral and a member of the polylithionite-trilithionite series.

It is associated with other lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene in pegmatite bodies. It is one of the major sources of the rare alkali metals rubidium and caesium. In 1861, Robert Bunsen and Gustav Kirchhoff extracted 150 kg (330 lb) of lepidolite and yielded a few grams of rubidium salts for analysis, and therefore discovered the new element rubidium.

It occurs in granite pegmatites, in some high-temperature quartz veins, greisens and granites. Associated minerals include quartz, feldspar, spodumene, amblygonite, tourmaline, columbite, cassiterite, topaz and beryl.

China is the largest consumption country, and also is the largest production base for lithium carbonate by Lepidolite. China Lepidolite is mainly located in Jiang Xi province. Due to the development of new energy vehicles, the market demand for lithium in China is very large. But because of the production process and the problem of waste generated, Lepidolite just occupied very small market share.

The global Lepidolite market is valued at 3 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lepidolite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lepidolite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd

Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Yellow Lepidolite

Lavender Lepidolite

Other

Segment by Application

Battery Industry

Others (Including Ceramics and Glasses, etc.)

