Global Liquid Glucose Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

Liquid glucose is a thick, syrupy, odorless and colorless or yellowish liquid obtained by the incomplete hydrolysis of starch, primarily consisting of dextrose with dextrins, maltose, and water. It is used as a flavoring agent and may be used as a calorie source, chiefly in treating dehydration.

In the industry, Sukhjit Group ranked NO.1 in 2016 and recent years, while Sanstar and Sayaji ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 17.25% and13.58% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are many types of Liquid Glucose, including Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industry Grade and others.

Food Grade is the main type for Liquid Glucose, and the Food Grade reached a sales value of approximately 83.43 M USD in 2016, accounting about 68.10% of India sales revenue.

Liquid Glucose are mainly used in Candy Confectionery and Sweet Making Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring etc. The demand in these regions is stable and drives the development of Liquid Glucose Market.

Although Production of Liquid Glucose brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Liquid Glucose field hastily.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sukhjit Group

Sanstar

Sayaji

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols

Anil Products

Gulshan Polyols

Goya Agro

SSCPL

Gayatri

Shri Tradco

Yashwant Sahakari

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industry Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Candy Confectionery and Sweet Making

Pharmaceuticals

Flavouring

Others

