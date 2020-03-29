Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Competition Situation 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWHs) is derived from UFH (Unfractionated heparin) by such processes as chemical degradation, enzymatic depolymerisation and gamma-radiation cleavage.

Natural heparin consists of molecular chains of varying lengths, or molecular weights. Chains of varying molecular weights, from 5000 to over 40,000 Daltons, make up polydisperse pharmaceutical-grade heparin. LMWHs, in contrast, consist of only short chains of polysaccharide. LMWHs are defined as heparin salts having an average molecular weight of less than 8000 Da and for which at least 60% of all chains have a molecular weight less than 8000 Da.

In 2016, in term of volume, the global Low molecular weight heparin market is led by china, capturing about 49.57% of global low molecular weight heparin production. In term of revenue, USA is the second’s largest market with the share of 30.49%.

At present, the major manufacturers of Low Molecular Weight Heparin are Aspen, Sanofi-aventis, Pfizer, Opocrin, CSBIO, Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma, Techdow, Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group, etc. Aspen, Sanofi-aventis and Pfizer are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality Low Molecular Weight Heparins.

China is a big low molecular weight heparin production country, especially Heparin API, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of low molecular weight heparin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

In application, low molecular weight heparin downstream is wide and recently low molecular weight heparin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of treatment of venous thromboembolism, complications of pregnancy, cardioversion of atrial fibrillation/flutter and others.

Globally, the low molecular weight heparin market is mainly driven by growing demand for treatment of venous thromboembolism which accounts for nearly 65.24% of total downstream consumption of low molecular weight heparin in global.

The global Low Molecular Weight Heparin market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low Molecular Weight Heparin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Molecular Weight Heparin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aspen

Sanofi-aventis

Pfizer

Opocrin

CSBIO

Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Techdow

Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Enoxaparin

Dalteparin

Tinzaparin

Fraxiparine

Segment by Application

Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism

Complications of Pregnancy

Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter

Others

