Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Development Overview 2019

Metal 3D printing processes be used to manufacture complex, bespoke parts with geometries that traditional manufacturing methods are unable to produce.

Metal 3D printed parts can be topologically optimized to maximize their performance while minimizing their weight and the total number of components in an assembly.

Metal 3D printed parts have excellent physical properties and the available material range includes difficult to process otherwise materials, such as metal superalloys.

The material and manufacturing costs connected with metal 3D printing is high, so these technologies are not suitable for parts that can be easily manufactured with traditional methods.

At present, in the developed countries the metal material based 3D printing industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world large manufacturers are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, they have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is in a leading position.

The global Metal Material Based 3D Printing market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Material Based 3D Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Material Based 3D Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik

GKN Hoeganaes

LPW Technology

Carpenter Technology

Erasteel

Arcam AB

Hoganas

HC Starck

AMC Powders

Praxair

Concept Laser

EOS

Jingye Group

Osaka Titanium

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

