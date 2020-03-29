Global Microfiber Leather Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microfiber leather is a cross-industry product, its development of technology and application related to textiles, plastics, chemicals and other field. The main raw materials of microfiber leather are polyurethane pulp, low density polyethylene, nylon chips, etc.

Microfiber Leather production are mainly concentrated in China and Japan at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 80%. Microfiber leather production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.

China is major consumption region in Synthetic Leather production market.

Although sales of Synthetic Leather brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Synthetic Leather field hastily.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kuraray

Toray

Asahi Kasei

Kolon Ind

Sanfang

FILWEL

SISA

NPC

Tongda Island

Huafon Group

Double Elephant

Hexin Group

Zhejiang Key

Huanghe Micro Fibre

Wanhua Micro Fiber

Meisheng Group

Xinlong Tech

Sanling Micro Fiber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Co-blending Spinning

Composite Spinning

Direct Spinning

Other

Segment by Application

Microfiber Shoes Leather

Microfiber Furniture Leather

Microfiber Automotive Trim Leather

Microfiber Case & Bag Leather

Microfiber Suede

Microfiber Cleaning Leather

Microfiber Ball Leather

Microfiber Package Leather for Ornaments

