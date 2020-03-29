In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-microfiber-synthetic-leather-competition-analysis-2019



Microfiber leather, or micro fiber leather, is the highest quality grade synthetic leather, a high-tech simulation of high-end leather material. Microfiber Synthetic Leather is simulated the structure of natural leather, using superfine micro fiber (ultra-fine fiber bundle), and high-grade polyurethane resins as raw materials, has a lot of similar characters as natural leather, however better physical & chemical performance, has been widely popular around the world.

The microfiber leather industry is led by Japan-based companies. Microfiber leather from Kuraray, Toray and so on has high reputation for their quality. Compared with the Japanese manufacturer, products from other regions, especially China, still has obvious quality gap.

The global Microfiber Synthetic Leather market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microfiber Synthetic Leather volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microfiber Synthetic Leather market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huafon Group

Kuraray

Toray

Hexin Group

Tongda Island

Double Elephant

Topsun Micro Fiber

Teijin Cordley

Asahi Kasei

Xiangyu Xinghong

Kolon Industries

Sanfang

Wanhua Micro Fiber

Meisheng Group

FILWEL

Sanling Micro Fiber

SISA

NPC

Ecolorica

Daewon

Jeongsan International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Co-Blending Spinning

Composite Spinning

Direct Spinning

Segment by Application

Shoes Industry

Furniture Industry

Automotive Industry

Case & Bag Industry

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-microfiber-synthetic-leather-competition-analysis-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com