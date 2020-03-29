Global Micronized Rubber Powder Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

For regions, North America keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2017 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 20 K MT in 2017.

The global Micronized Rubber Powder market is valued at 37 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 55 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micronized Rubber Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micronized Rubber Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lehigh Technologies

Saudi Rubber Products

Entech

I.Q.M.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

＜75 μm

75-105 μm

105-177 μm

177-400 μm

Others

Segment by Application

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Others

