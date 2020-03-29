Global Milk Thistle Extracts Professional Analysis 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Milk Thistle is an herbal supplement that detoxifies and protects vital liver functions and more. Milk thistle has been used for over 2,000 years as a natural treatment for liver disorders. The plant is known in scientific circles as the Silybum marianum (L.) Gaertner (syn. Cardous marianus), but it is more commonly known as “milk thistle,” “St. Mary Thistle,” “Holy Thistle” and “Lady’s Thistle.” It is an herbaceous annual or biennial plant belonging to the Asteraceae family that can grow to be ten feet tall with flowers that are red and purple in color.
Globally, Milk Thistle are planted in Europe and Asia. Germany, China, India, Mongolia, etc. has been the major production area of Milk Thistle. The cost of Milk Thistle seed was used to be high, as more and more Chinese farmer start plant Milk Thistle in China, the cost of the extract has been decreased to a large extent. The market of Milk Thistle is combatively concentrated, with Martin Bauer, Indena and Euromed major producers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America. There are also India producers involve in the industry, their either source seeds from North India or overseas. Since demand exist in India pharmaceutical industry, India companies also has to source Milk Thistle extracts from other countries.
The global Milk Thistle Extracts market is valued at 85 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Milk Thistle Extracts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Thistle Extracts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Martin Bauer
Indena
Euromed
Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical
Panjin Huacheng Pharmacy
Liverd Pharma
KEB Biotech
Shengbo Silymarin
Bio-Botanica
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
>80% Extract
80% Extract
Low Concentration Product
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Health Care Industry
Food & Cosmetics
Other
