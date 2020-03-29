Global Mining Explosives Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-mining-explosives-development-overview-2019
Industrial explosives are high hazard blasting explosives primarily used in the mining and construction industry. Among them, mining explosive occupies the largest market share, and it can be widely used in coal mining, quarrying mining, nonmetal mining and metal mining. Coal mining is the most important application area of mining explosive.
Mining explosives, most based on ammonium nitrate and in the form of bulk or packaged types, are widely used in mines, quarrying and nonmetal mining as well as metal mining. Many coal mines use explosives to loosen the rock and coal. In surface mining, holes are drilled through the overburden, loaded with explosives, and discharged, shattering the rock in the overburden. In one underground mining method, the coal is blasted off the bed without any undercutting to help break it down. Actually, coal mine is the largest consumer of mining explosives, which held 74.72% market share globally in 2016.
Orica is the largest manufacturer of mining explosives. With manufacture facilities located in the important mining regions, the company has become a key player and has footprints in many countries.
The global Mining Explosives market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Mining Explosives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mining Explosives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orica
MAXAM
AEL
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
ENAEX
Sasol
Yunnan Civil Explosive
Solar Explosives
Gezhouba Explosive
EPC Groupe
Anhui Jiangnan
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Nanling Civil Explosive
BME Mining
NOF Corporation
IDEAL
Sichuan Yahua
AUSTIN
Kailong Chemical
Leiming Kehua
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
ANFO
Emulsion Explosive
Segment by Application
Coal Mining
Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
Metal Mining
