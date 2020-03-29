Global Modified Wood Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Modified wood products are generally more expensive than traditional “outdoor” woods such as cedar and pressure-treated southern yellow pine (SYP), but less expensive than hardwoods. Manufacturers tout their products’ aesthetic qualities and eco-friendly attributes as key selling points.

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Modified Wood worldwide, it consists of 57.91% of the national market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 28.87% of the global market. Asia occupies 5.48% of the global Modified Wood market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 7.74% of the global Modified Wood market.

Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Modified Wood, occupies 12.54% of the global market share in 2016; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 10.71%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 26.30% of the global market in 2016.

The global Modified Wood market is valued at 2200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Modified Wood volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modified Wood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermory AS

Arbor Wood Co.

Sunset Molding

Lonza

NFP

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermally Modified Wood

Chemical Modified Wood

Segment by Application

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

