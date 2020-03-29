Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

MS Resin, also known as SMMA, is a transparent copolymer primarily composed of methyl methacrylate (MMA) and styrene monomer (SM). It has excellent transparency, optical property, good weather-resistivity, easy to process, low hygroscopicity, low residual stress for molded products, and therefore economical for many applications.

Currently, the key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are optical materials, toys, house appliance such as food container, lamp shade, and other industries. As the demand increases rapidly for house appliance industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for MS Resin will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of MS Resin is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. MS Resin industry will usher in a stable growth space. Besides, MS Resin is an alternative for Acrylic, this demanding will also drive the consumption to increase.

The global MS Resin (SMMA) market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MS Resin (SMMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MS Resin (SMMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Denka (JP)

Chi Mei (TW)

Nippon Steel & Sumikin (JP)

INEOS Styrolution (DE)

A. Schulman (Network Polymers) (US)

LG MMA (KR)

Resirene (MX)

Deltech Polymers (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Grade

Food Grade

Optical Grade

Segment by Application

Automobile

Electronics

Construction

Optics

Toys and Leisure

Medical Care

Others

