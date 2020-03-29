Global N-Isopropyl Acrylamide Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

N-Isopropyl Acrylamide is a kind of chemical material, abbreviated as NIPAM, which exhibits distinctive solubility behaviors in water and is useful in introducing strong polar amide group into hydrophobic polymer by suspension polymerization or emulsion polymerization.

In 2016, the global N-Isopropyl Acrylamide market is led by Japan, capturing about 71.41% of global N-Isopropyl Acrylamide production. USAis the second-largest region-wise market with 17.37% of production share.

There are few manufacturers in the world, at present, the major manufacturers of N-Isopropyl Acrylamide are KJ Chemicals, Jarchem Industries and Jiangxi Purun. KJ Chemicals is the world leader, holding 71.41% production market share in 2016.

In application, the N-Isopropyl Acrylamide market is mainly driven by growing demand from Medical Materials which accounts for nearly 72.95% of total downstream consumption of N-Isopropyl Acrylamide in global.

KJ Chemicals Corporation

Jarchem Industries

Jiangxi Purun

North America

Europe

China

Japan

≥98%

97%-98%

Other

Medical Materials

Special Coating

Adhesive

Others

