Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Share and Growth 2019

Propyl acetate, also known as propyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound used as a solvent and an example of an ester. This clear, colorless liquid is known by its characteristic odor of pears.

In the world wide, N-Propyl Acetate manufactures mainly distribute in China and North America. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Nuoao Chem and Jiangsu Baichuan, both have large production capacity. As to western countries，the companies production low, and mostly used for local consumption.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oxea

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Solvay

Showa Denko K.K.

Sankyo Chem

Daicel

Sasol

Chang Chun Group

Shiny Chem

Nuoao Chem

Jiangsu Baichuan

Nanjing Wujiang

Ningbo Yongshun

Jiangsu Ruijia

Yixing Kaixin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5%

N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0%

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other

