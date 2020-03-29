In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-natural-ferulic-acid-cas-1135-24-6-market-share-and-growth-2019



Natural Ferulic Acid is extracted from Rice Bran Oil. It is one of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants. Ferulic acid is a natural chemical that is found in the cell walls of plants. It is called phytochemicals, which are found in a wide variety of plant species. The official name for this product is 4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid.

The Natural Ferulic Acid industry concentration is relatively low and the industry scale is relatively small, there are more than 10 companies in the global market in 2016 and Delekang is the largest.

Many companies are with their own technology as this industry is not with high technology barrel. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Such as manufacturers in China are actively in introducing global advanced technology and put lots of time and money in the improvement of their product performance.

These six years, as the development of economic, this industry developed as well, and the application field had been widened. And in the coming years, the demand of furulic acid will still raise in a rate around 11.23%.

The import and export percent of this industry is relatively high. China, as the major region in the production, is a major export country. And the export volume in 2016 was about 70% of the production volume in China.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for Natural Ferulic Acid is food industry, the need in the future will be uncertain.

The global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market is valued at 29 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delekang

App Chem

Hubei Yuancheng

Okayasu Shoten

TSUNO

HSF

Oryza

Shaanxi Guanjie

Ankang

Huacheng

Top Pharm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Quality

High Quality

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-natural-ferulic-acid-cas-1135-24-6-market-share-and-growth-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com