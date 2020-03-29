Global Nickel Sulfate Competition Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.

The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.

X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4•6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.

Nickel sulfate industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. As for output value, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 60.38% of the total output value of global nickel sulfate market. Norilsk Nickel is the world leading manufacturer in global nickel sulfate market with the market share of 13.94%, in terms of revenue.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the decrease in production capacity, expected that the nickel sulfate raw material price might be slightly higher in the short term. Moreover, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nickel sulfate.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of nickel sulfate will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the function and technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global Nickel Sulfate market is valued at 1850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nickel Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)

Mechema

Outotec

Nicomet

Coremax

Zenith

SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Jinchuan

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze Cobalt & Nickel

Guangxi Yinyi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

Segment by Application

Electroplating

Chemical Industry

Battery

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

