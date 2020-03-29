Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024.

At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 tons production line in 1995) due to environmental stress. At present, Lonza has 25,000 tons production capacity in China (10000 tons production line in 2005 and 15,000 tons production line in 2014).

The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at 610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

Other

