Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-n-n-methylene-bisacrylamide-mba-market-study-report-2019
N,N’-Methylenebisacrylamide (MBAm or MBAA) is a cross-linking agent used during the formation of polymers such as polyacrylamide. Bisacrylamide is used in biochemistry as it is one of the compounds of the polyacrylamide gel (used for SDS-PAGE). Bisacrylamide polymerizes with acrylamide and is capable of creating cross-links between polyacrylamide chains, thus creating a network of polyacrylamide rather than unconnected linear chains of polyacrylamide.
Currently, there are several producing companies in the world N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) industry. The main market players are SNF, CYTEC, MCC UNITEC, Haicheng Sanyang and Zibo Xinye. The production of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) will increase to 1281 MT in 2017 from 1120 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.72%. Global N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) capacity utilization rate remained at around 78.20% in 2016.
In consumption market, Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 75.90% of the global consumption volume in total.
N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has three grades, which include content＜98%, content: 98%-99% and content＞99%. And each type has application industries relatively. With cross-linking effect of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA), the downstream application industries will need more N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) products. So, N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw materials for N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) are acrylamide, paraformaldehyde, ethanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. The production cost of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) is also an important factor which could impact the price of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA).
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SNF
CYTEC
MCC UNITEC
Haicheng Sanyang
Zibo Xinye
Zibo Oriental Chem
Yunchao Chem
Tianjin Tianfu Chem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Content＜98%
Content: 98%-99%
Content＞99%
Segment by Application
Petroleum Application
Construction Application
Chemical Application
Electronic Application
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-n-n-methylene-bisacrylamide-mba-market-study-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com