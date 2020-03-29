Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

N,N’-Methylenebisacrylamide (MBAm or MBAA) is a cross-linking agent used during the formation of polymers such as polyacrylamide. Bisacrylamide is used in biochemistry as it is one of the compounds of the polyacrylamide gel (used for SDS-PAGE). Bisacrylamide polymerizes with acrylamide and is capable of creating cross-links between polyacrylamide chains, thus creating a network of polyacrylamide rather than unconnected linear chains of polyacrylamide.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) industry. The main market players are SNF, CYTEC, MCC UNITEC, Haicheng Sanyang and Zibo Xinye. The production of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) will increase to 1281 MT in 2017 from 1120 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.72%. Global N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) capacity utilization rate remained at around 78.20% in 2016.

In consumption market, Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 75.90% of the global consumption volume in total.

N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has three grades, which include content＜98%, content: 98%-99% and content＞99%. And each type has application industries relatively. With cross-linking effect of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA), the downstream application industries will need more N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) products. So, N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) are acrylamide, paraformaldehyde, ethanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. The production cost of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) is also an important factor which could impact the price of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA).

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

