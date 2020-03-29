Global Nylon Cable Ties Market Research and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nylon cable tie is a type of fastener most made of nylon resin for holding items together. They are wide use in industry and daily life because of their reasonable price and ease of use. Nylon cable tie has One-piece injection moulded construction, Provides maximum strength and adjustability and Rounded edges and bent-tip design make installation easy，especially for binding several electronic cables or wires together and to organize cables and wires. Frequently used in electronics and electrical applications for secure and safe routing of cables and wire harnesses, these injection molded cable ties feature one-piece construction to produce a strong and highly reliable wrap. Once applied, the permanent locking feature of the cable ties assures a tight and secure hold.

The top ten companies were estimated to account for 46% sale volume market share in 2016. The major sales regions mainly located in China Mainland, USA, Europe and Taiwan. And the major manufacturers are included Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Thomas&Betts, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Changhong Plastics Group, XINLONG, Longhua Daily and HONT ELECTRICAL, and others.

The major manufacturers are concentrated in China Mainland, North America, Europe and Taiwan. In 2016, China nylon cable ties sales share was about 43.12% in 2016. USA sales share took 14.64% and Europe sales share took 12.18%.

Nylon cable ties have a wide range of applications, which can be used for electrical product, automobile industry and electronic communications and others. The largest end use for nylon cable ties, accounting for about 44.71% of consumption in 2016, is in electrical product segment. The use of nylon cable ties in electrical product is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 18.57% of nylon cable ties consumption in 2016.

The global Nylon Cable Ties market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nylon Cable Ties volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon Cable Ties market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PA66 Cable Ties

PA6 Cable Ties

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Communications

Electrical Product

Automobile Industry

Others

