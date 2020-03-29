Global Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) is an organosilicon compound with the formula [(CH3)2SiO]4. lt is a colorless viscous liquid. It is a common cyclomethicone. Like other cyclomethicones, it is slightly volatile.

As for the global D4 industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top ten manufacturers have 80.93% revenue market share in 2016. The Dow Corning and Bluestar which has 18.01% and 12.62% market share in 2016, they are the leader in the D4 industry. The Bluestar is the leader of China D4 industry. It sells a total of 291.76 million dollar D4 products in the year of 2016.

The downstream industries of D4 products are Silicone Rubber industry, silicone compounds. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of D4 slowing down obviously. However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the D4 products will show an optimistic upward trend.

In the next few years, the market will remain concentrated in the Asia Pacific region, and China will continue to be a major export country. But the profitability of manufacturers will continue to decline due to fluctuations in energy and mineral resources.

The global Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) market is valued at 2360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Bluestar

Momentive

WACKER

Dongyue Group

Tangshan Sanyou

Shin Etsu

Hoshine Silicon

Shandong Jinling

Zhongtian Fluorine Silicon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content 99%

Content 98%

Others

Segment by Application

Silicone Rubber

Silicone

Silicone Oil

