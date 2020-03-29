Global Omega-3 Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Omega-3, also called ω-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are α-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.
Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.40% of global share, while China consumption takes only 7.75% of global omega-3 in 2016. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.67% in 2016, and the top 5 takes 48.30% of global production.
The global Omega-3 market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Omega-3 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Omega-3 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Bioprocess Algae
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
Segment by Application
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
