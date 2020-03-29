Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

As for the consumption region, China is the largest one, holding 33.51% market share in 2017, followed by Japan, with 23.13% market share. Presently, USA is the net importer of PHBA. Most of the PHBA consumed in USA is imported from San Fu Chemical in Taiwan.

The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market is valued at 50 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 76 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

