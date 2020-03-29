Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Palm methyl ester derivatives are essentially oleochemicals processed from CPO and PKO.

The classification of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives includes CPO and PKO, and the proportion of CPO in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, with a production market share nearly 65% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives market is valued at 610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CREMER

Carotino Group

Wilmar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

VVF

Vantage

Timur OleoChemicals

PMC Biogenix

Pacific Oleochemicals

Jingu Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO)

Segment by Application

Fatty Alcohols

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Lubricant & Additives

Solvent/Co-Solvent

Other

