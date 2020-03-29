Global Perlite and Vermiculite Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Perlite is an amorphous volcanic glass. Due to having relatively high water content, it expands from 2 to 20 times of its initial volume in high temperatures. So that it becomes light with open and closed air spaces. These features set the perlite as a raw material used in many important industrial areas.

Vermiculite is a hydrated magnesium aluminum silicate mineral which resembles mica in appearance. It is an odorless, fireproof mineral substance. It is a clay mineral group with the general chemical composition (Mg,Fe,Al)3 (Al,Si)4O10) (OH)2•4(H2O).

The manufacture shares of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America, Middle East and Africa were 22.58%, 25.89%, 40.43% and 11.10% in 2016.

The world perlite and vermiculite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world perlite and vermiculite production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1% and 4.8%. The main consumption region of perlite will be in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and vermiculite will be in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa.

This report focuses on Perlite and Vermiculite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perlite and Vermiculite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IPM

Bergama Mining

The Genper Group

Imerys Filtration Minerals

Dicaperl Minerals Corp

EP Minerals

Termolita

S&B Minarals

Aegean Perlites

VIORYP ABEE

Perlite Hellas

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Mitsui Sumitomo

Blue Pacific Minerals

Chillagoe Perlite

Bfbaowen

Zhongsen

Zhongxin

Zhongnan

Jinhualan

Palabora Mining Company

Therm-O-Rock

Virginia Vermiculite

Termolita

Samrec

Brasil Minérios

Australian Vermiculite

Yuli Xinlong

Mayue

Zhongyan

Ruite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Perlite

Vermiculite

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Horticultural

Industrial Industry

Light Industrial Industry

Others

