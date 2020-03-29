Global Perlite and Vermiculite Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Perlite is an amorphous volcanic glass. Due to having relatively high water content, it expands from 2 to 20 times of its initial volume in high temperatures. So that it becomes light with open and closed air spaces. These features set the perlite as a raw material used in many important industrial areas.
Vermiculite is a hydrated magnesium aluminum silicate mineral which resembles mica in appearance. It is an odorless, fireproof mineral substance. It is a clay mineral group with the general chemical composition (Mg,Fe,Al)3 (Al,Si)4O10) (OH)2•4(H2O).
The manufacture shares of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America, Middle East and Africa were 22.58%, 25.89%, 40.43% and 11.10% in 2016.
The world perlite and vermiculite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world perlite and vermiculite production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1% and 4.8%. The main consumption region of perlite will be in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and vermiculite will be in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa.
The global Perlite and Vermiculite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Perlite and Vermiculite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perlite and Vermiculite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IPM
Bergama Mining
The Genper Group
Imerys Filtration Minerals
Dicaperl Minerals Corp
EP Minerals
Termolita
S&B Minarals
Aegean Perlites
VIORYP ABEE
Perlite Hellas
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Mitsui Sumitomo
Blue Pacific Minerals
Chillagoe Perlite
Bfbaowen
Zhongsen
Zhongxin
Zhongnan
Jinhualan
Palabora Mining Company
Therm-O-Rock
Virginia Vermiculite
Termolita
Samrec
Brasil Minérios
Australian Vermiculite
Yuli Xinlong
Mayue
Zhongyan
Ruite
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Perlite
Vermiculite
Segment by Application
Construction Industry
Horticultural
Industrial Industry
Light Industrial Industry
Others
