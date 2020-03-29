Global Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phenolic resin is the principal binder used in the manufacture of modern friction materials.

Phenolic resins for the friction industry are available as liquids or as powders blended with a cross linking agent (usually hexamine). The properties of these resins may be enhanced by incorporating other polymeric or chemical modifications.

The market is driven by various end-users, such as automotive, railway, aeronautics and industrial. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials market is valued at 840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hexion

Mitsui Chemicals

DIC Corporation

Shengquan Group

KANGNAM CHEMICAL

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material

Kuentek Cashew

Sprea Misr

Zhejiang Hangzhou Friction Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Type (Phenolic Resol Resins)

Powder Type (Phenolic Novolac Resins)

Segment by Application

Automotive

Railway

Aeronautics

Industrial

