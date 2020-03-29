Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phthalocyanine is an organic compound with the formula (C8H4N2)4H2. It is classified as an aromatic macrocyclic compound.

The global average price of Phthalocyanine Pigments is experienced a fluctuated trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in the same trend in the following five years.

The classification of Phthalocyanine Pigments includes Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments and Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments, and the proportion of Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments in 2016 is about 74%.

Phthalocyanine Pigments is widely used in printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and other field. The most proportion of Phthalocyanine Pigments is used for printing inks, and the proportion in 2016 is 63%. The trend of printing inks is decreasing.

China is the largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, with a production market share nearly 36% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

The global Phthalocyanine Pigments market is valued at 1310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phthalocyanine Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phthalocyanine Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments

Segment by Application

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others

