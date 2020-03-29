Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester filament yarns are made by taking the single polyester filaments, grouping them together and then twisting or air-entangling them to make them workable. A monofilament yarn has just one, single polyester fiber that is usually not twisted.

China is a major exporter of polyester filaments, mainly exported to Southeast Asia, North Africa and Western Europe etc. since 2012, South Korea, Turkey, Argentina and India implemented anti-dumping measures for the local polyester filament products. It is sensible for Chinese manufacturer that improving quality products and R&D high-end products to maintain the major production market share.

The global Polyester Filament Yarn market is valued at 69300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 124900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyester Filament Yarn volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyester Filament Yarn market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Reliance

Shenghong

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Toray

Advansa

Lealea Group

Akra

PVTEX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Other

Segment by Application

Apparel

Industrial

Household Textiles

Other

