Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Polyester filament yarns are made by taking the single polyester filaments, grouping them together and then twisting or air-entangling them to make them workable. A monofilament yarn has just one, single polyester fiber that is usually not twisted.
China is a major exporter of polyester filaments, mainly exported to Southeast Asia, North Africa and Western Europe etc. since 2012, South Korea, Turkey, Argentina and India implemented anti-dumping measures for the local polyester filament products. It is sensible for Chinese manufacturer that improving quality products and R&D high-end products to maintain the major production market share.
The global Polyester Filament Yarn market is valued at 69300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 124900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polyester Filament Yarn volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyester Filament Yarn market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tongkun Group
Xin Feng Ming Group
Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Reliance
Shenghong
Hengli Group
Billion Industrial
Rongsheng PetroChemical
Nanya
Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
Toray
Advansa
Lealea Group
Akra
PVTEX
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)
Other
Segment by Application
Apparel
Industrial
Household Textiles
Other
