Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Industry Market Research Report 2019

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.

On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it.

For industry structure analysis, the PP non-woven fabric industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of PP non-woven fabric, also the leader in the whole nonwoven industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of PP non-woven fabric per year.

For forecast, the global PP nonwoven industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) market is valued at 11500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinsheng Huihuang

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Other

Segment by Application

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Others

