Global Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 66.34% of the global consumption volume in total.

Powder metallurgy has three types, which include ferrous, non-ferrous and others. And each type has different applications relatively with different properties. With advantages of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more powder metallurgy products. So, powder metallurgy has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for powder metallurgy is metal powder. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of powder metallurgy. The production cost of powder metallurgy is also an important factor which could impact the price of powder metallurgy.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Powder Metallurgy market is valued at 7850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Powder Metallurgy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powder Metallurgy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

