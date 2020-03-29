Global Primary Battery Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Energy & Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Energy & Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Primary Battery market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Primary Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Primary Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Primary Battery in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Primary Battery manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Energizer
Duracell
Hitachi Maxell
SAFT
Panasonic
Toshiba
Nanfu
Camelion
Vitzrocell
Ultralife
EVE Energy
FDK
Sony
Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Co., Ltd
Tadiran
EnerSys Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alkaline Battery
Zinc-Carbon Battery
Lithium Battery
Silver-Oxide Battery
Mercury Battery
Zinc-Air Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Household Electric Appliances
Industry
Medical Equipment
Other
