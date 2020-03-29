Global Refined Cotton Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.

The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as “special industrial monosodium glutamate”.

Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.

The global Refined Cotton market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refined Cotton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refined Cotton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Georgia-Pacific

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Swan Fiber (CHTC)

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Sriman Chemicals

ADM Southern Cellulose

Milouban

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose

Hubei Golden Ring

Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry

Zibo Huawei Biotechnology

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Other

