Global & Regional Forecast Of Polyurethane (PU) Market From (2018-2026)

Polyurethanes are widely utilized polymers. They are formed through the reaction of diisocyanates with polyols in the presence of other chemicals. Polyurethanes are used across the globe in almost all industries including furniture, construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, and packaging. Coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers are key product segments of the global polyurethane market.

Key end-user of polyurethanes include building & construction, packaging, transportation, consumer goods, infrastructure, renewable energy & waste management system, health care & personal care, and agriculture & food. Polyurethanes are extensively utilized in building & construction and transportation sectors. Rise in the preference for sustainability is expected to propel the demand for polyurethanes in the near future. Increase in the demand for flexibility and durability also fuels the global polyurethane market. Manufacturers are focused on the production of rigid and flexible foams. Polyurethane is easily mixed with other raw materials which is used in numerous high end-end applications. Automotive manufacturers improve quality, safety, and cost effectiveness of modern vehicles by incorporating polyurethanes in automobiles.

Developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India are major producers as well as consumers of polyurethane products. Polyurethane is employed as a raw material in the manufacture of flexible and rigid foams. Additionally, it is used in coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Flexible and rigid foams are key product segments of the global polyurethane market. However, volatility in raw material prices and rise in the demand for acid–epoxy coatings led by their low cost and high performance may restrain the global polyurethane market during the forecast period. Moreover, less harm caused to the environment fuels the use of acid–epoxy coatings. Nevertheless, rise in the preference for bio-based polyurethane fuels the market. Additionally, inclination of consumers toward waterborne and UV-cured polyurethane dispersions is increasing, due to diverse range of applications such as wood floors, kitchen cabinets, and furniture. These dispersions offer high performance with minimal number of process-related issues and nearly zero emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Based on raw material type, the global polyurethane market has been classified into toluene diisocyanate (TDI), methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), and others (including polyols and HDI). MDI is widely used to produce polyurethane. It is extensively employed in various applications, due to its excellent insulation property.

In terms of product type, the global polyurethane market has been divided into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, and others (including monomers and resins). Flexible foams is expected to be the major segment of the market during the forecast period. Flexible foams are employed to manufacture furniture and lightweight accessories used in automotive and transportation sectors. The rigid foams segment accounts for a significant market share, due to wide usage of rigid foams in the construction industry.

In terms of end-user, the global polyurethane market has been segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, appliances & white goods, automotive & transportation, footwear, and others (including packaging and sports accessories). The bedding & furniture segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017. It is estimated to be a rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of polyurethane as a raw material in the manufacture of cushions and furniture. Additionally, growth of the automotive & transportation industry is propelling the demand for polyurethanes. Furthermore, the appliances & white goods industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expanding at a rapid pace.

Based on region, the global polyurethane market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of value, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to lead the global polyurethane market in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth in population is fueling the consumer goods industry in the region. This, in turn, is driving industries in Asia Pacific such as bedding & furniture and building & construction. Commercially, polyurethane is widely used as a raw material to produce furniture. Polyurethane-based rigid foams are widely used in wall foundation in the construction sector. Growth of the building & construction industry in developing economies such as China and India is a major factor boosting the demand for polyurethane in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are mature markets for polyurethane. The market in these regions is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace, due to presence of key manufacturers. The polyurethane market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period, due to presence of developing economies and growth of building & construction and bedding & furniture industries in these regions.

High degree of competition exists among players operating in the global polyurethane market. The market is dominated by large players that are technologically advanced. The polyurethane market is capital- and technology-intensive. Prominent players operating in the global polyurethane market and profiled in the report are Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DowDuPont, Tosoh Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Perstorp, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation.