Global Sandwich Panels Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.

Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there is a giant player in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 30% of the global market. In addition, several other leading companies are Metecno, Assan Panel, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel and ArcelorMittal.

Sandwich Panels is widely used in Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage and other field. The biggest application segment of Sandwich Panels is Building Wall, and the consumption in 2016 is 223 million Sqm.

Europe is the largest consumption market, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 24.3% in 2016.

The global Sandwich Panels market is valued at 7760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sandwich Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandwich Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EPS Sandwich Panels

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

PF Sandwich Panels

Segment by Application

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

