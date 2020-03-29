Global SEBS Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
SEBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polyethylene – Polystyrene) is a linear triblock copolymer, of which polystyrene is the end section, ethylene and butane copolymer are intermediate elastomeric blocks. SEBS is obtained from SBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polystyrene) by hydrogenation. SEBS has good resistance with weather, heat, compressive deformation and solvent.
Styrene and butadiene are the main raw materials for the production of the SEBS. Most manufacture companies can produce raw materials buy themselves. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.
SEBS is often applied in covering material, car accessories, sealing material, toy, modified engineering plastics and other industries, of which covering material occupies the largest share.
The consumers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. USA is the largest consumption region, which consumption reached 106.50 KMT in 2015.
The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan were 20.16%, 33.63%, 18.51%, 13.22% and 6.81% in 2015. Japan is the largest export region and the net export volume reached 9.95 KMT in 2015.
The SEBS industry has a high relatively concentration and the top four accounted for 66.36% share in 2015. Kraton is the largest producer in the world, which production reached 108.57 KMT in 2015. USA is the largest production region and the share reached 33.78% share in 2015.
The world SEBS consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 4.5 % in the next five years. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth owing to larger demand in the downstream and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. The market in developing countries (such as China) will have a faster growth rate.
The global SEBS market is valued at 1370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on SEBS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SEBS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kraton
Dynasol
Eni
Kuraray
Asahi Kasei
TSRC
LCY
Sinopec
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Particles
Powder
Segment by Application
Covering Material
Car Accessories
Sealing Material
Toy
Engineering Plastics Modification
Others
