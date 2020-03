Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Industry Verticals, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2019

“Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” for the projected period of 8-years. According to this report, weighted average selling price has been considered to estimate the market size of various drugs mentioned in the scope of the study. We have not only captured the country price with the local currency but also the local currency figures is converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, we have also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average dosage used per Sickle cell disease treatment per dosage in a year. Availability of branded off-patent equivalents have been taken into consideration while calculating prices.

We have used following parameters to estimate the global market size

Market sizing is done using our in-house epidemiology data based model to estimate sickle cell disease treatment market. We adopt bottom-up approach to forecast sickle cell disease treatment market globally. The following parameters are used to estimate the market size for the base year 2016:

Country level data for prevalence and incidence rate for calculating base population

Diagnosis rate

Treatment rate and percentage adoption of currently available treatment options in various stages of the disease for calculating target population

Average cost of drug treatment cycle associated with the each treatment option

Average cost of each cycle is then multiplied by average number of cycles taken by patients for all drug type (differs from drug to drug) in an year

We have used a number of sources to present a detailed analysis of the global sickle cell disease treatment market

Our research methodology uses both primary and secondary research to collect the relevant data. We have analyzed the market by considering the revenue through extensive primary research to understand the usage pattern, historic trends, and problems faced by the physicians, the required treatment developments, and most preferred drugs. Key opinion leaders were considered for the primary research that included experienced healthcare professionals in various healthcare facilities at country level. These estimates were further validated with drug manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.

Extensive secondary research has been carried out to understand the epidemiology of sickle cell disease, treatment rate, adoption rate, regulatory scenarios, average selling price, reimbursement scenario, by referring published scientific literature from various databases such as the WHO, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), PubMed, Springer, and Wiley among many others. We have also analyzed various companies’ annual report, investor presentation, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in sickle cell disease treatment market to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, and restraints to analyze key players.

Report Inclusions and Exclusions

In this report, we have considered only those drugs that are administered for sickle cell disease treatment. The study includes drugs such as hydroxyurea, antibiotics, pain-relieving medications and others. The drugs considered in others segments are drugs that are administered based on patients conditions and also includes the newly FDA approved drug L-Glutamine for sickle cell disease treatment.

We have not included other therapies such as surgeries, blood transfusions, gene therapies and bone marrow transplantation etc. to calculate market value in this study. The market also do not includes any products from the drug type segment administered to patients of any other indications. The market value is calculated based on only the drug type (Hydroxyurea, Antibiotics, Pain-relieving medications, and other drugs) administered for sickle cell disease treatment.

Forecast Assumptions and Limitations

To forecast the market we have considered the following assumptions:

Growth in diagnosis and treatment rate

Change in price of drugs

Adoption curve for available treatment

Impact of launch of new combination regimen which are in late stage of development

Forecasting has been done on a static base and only currently approved products have been taken into consideration for calculating the actual size of the treatment market

Our clients should note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting is done on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors and industry based demand driving factors that are impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

