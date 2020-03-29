Global Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Depth Analysis 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The single-crystal superalloys are often classified into first, second and third generation alloys. The second and third generations contain about 3 wt% and 6wt% of rhenium respectively. Rhenium is a very expensive addition but leads to an improvement in the creep strength and fatigue resistance. It is argued that some of the enhanced resistance to creep comes from the promotion of rafting by rhenium, which partitions into the γ and makes the lattice misfit more negative. Atomic resolution experiments have shown that the Re occurs as clusters in the γ phase. It is also claimed that rhenium reduces the overall diffusion rate in nickel based superalloys.
North America is expected to be the largest market for Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys during the forecast period. The Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys market in this region is primarily driven by the developed aerospace industry.
The global Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IHI
Cannon Muskegon
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cast
Wrought
Powder Metallurgy
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Aircrafts
Land Base Gas Turbine
Others
