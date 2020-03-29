Global Sound Absorbing Material Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sound absorbing materials are used in almost areas of noise control engineering to reduce sound pressure levels. To use them effectively, it is necessary to:

• Identify the important physical attributes and parameters that cause a material to absorb sound.

• Provide a description of the acoustical performance of sound absorbers used to perform specific noise control functions

• Develop experimental techniques to measure the acoustical parameters necessary to measure the acoustical parameters of sound absorbing materials and the acoustical performance of sound absorbers.

• Introduction of sound absorbing materials in noise control enclosures, covers and wrappings to reduce reverberant build up and hence increase insertion loss

• Introduction of sound absorbing materials onto surfaces of rooms to control reflected sound.

Global sound absorbing material consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, North America and Europe. In 2017, China consumed about 31.06% of global total sound absorbing material. It is a major export country. North America consumed about 1207.1 kilo ton sound absorbing material. Europe consumed 1432.7 kilo ton sound absorbing material, with a consumption share of 27.96%.

The global Sound Absorbing Material market is valued at 5730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sound Absorbing Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sound Absorbing Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

ROCKWOOL

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Minwool Rock Fibres

Ravaber

NGP Industries

Dow Automotive Systems

BASF

Petralana

Pyrotek

Beiyang

Paulstra

Guozhihuifu Polymer Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acoustic Plastic Foam

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Other

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Other

