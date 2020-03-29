Global Steel Wire Rope Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel wire rope is a piece of machinery which is widely used in construction, mining, oil & gas extraction and other areas. Usually a steel wire rope is composed of wires, strands and a core, which is made of fiber or steel. The purpose of the core is to provide support and maintain the position of the outer strands during operation. The wires are predominantly constructed from high-carbon steel and stainless steel. The wires are twisted to form strands and they designate the strength of the steel wire rope.

With largest GDP in Europe, Germany is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25.5% in 2017. Following Germany, UK and France is the also important market with share of 13.3% and 13.5%.

The global Steel Wire Rope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Wire Rope volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Wire Rope market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bekaert

WireCo World Group

Teufelberger

Kiswire

Usha Martin

Gustav Wolf

Pfeifer

DSR

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Left Regular Lay

Left Lang Lay

Right Regular Lay

Right Lang Lay

Alternate Lay

Segment by Application

Industrial & Crane

Oil & Gas

Mining

Fishing & Marine

Others

