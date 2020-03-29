Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rope is a bundle of flexible fibers twisted or braided together to increase its overall length and tensile strength. The use of ropes for hunting, carrying, lifting, and climbing dates back to prehistoric times. Ropes were originally made by hand using natural fibers. Modern ropes are made by machines and utilize many newer synthetic materials to give them improved strength, lighter weight, and better resistance to rotting. More than half of the rope manufactured today is used in the fishing and maritime industries.

Global market for Synthetic Fibre Rope is growing slowly in the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil & gas related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive pricing pressures. Despite of this, the Synthetic Fibre Rope is rapidly replacing steel ropes due to superior characteristics, and has a huge demand in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific region.

The global Synthetic Fibre Rope market is valued at 1210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Fibre Rope volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Fibre Rope market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wireco World Group

Samson Rope Technologies

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Bridon International Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Yale Cordage Inc

Juli Sling

Cortland Limited

Southern Ropes

Lanex A.S

GRPP

English Braids Ltd

Taizhou Hongda

Katradis

Jiangsu Shenyun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide Fiber

Polyethylene

Others

Segment by Application

Marine & Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil & Gas

Construction

Cranes

Others

