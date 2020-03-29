Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Industry Professional 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) are part of the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) family of polymers, but are closest in elastomeric properties to EPDM thermoset rubber, combining the characteristics of vulcanized rubber with the processing properties of thermoplastics. TPV is a dynamically vulcanized alloy consisting mostly of fully cured EPDM rubber particles encapsulated in a polypropylene (PP) matrix.

ExxonMobil Chemical, Teknor Apex and Mitsui Chemicals are major players in the U.S. market. ExxonMobil Chemical is the market leader in the United States which hold about 74% market share.

In the past five years, the U.S. auto industry has shown a rapid growth rate. The automotive industry has greatly boosted the development of TPV industry. The market share of U.S. domestic manufacturers is declining. However, the share of Japanese and South Korean manufacturers is on the rise. In addition, manufacturers are shifting production bases. Much of this is due to regional competition (South Korea and China in the case of Japan and Eastern Europe in the case of Germany), by which manufacturers relocate to the lowest-cost location within a regional market. On this count, it is significant that Mexico—which has had access to the US market for more than 20 years via NAFTA—has seen its share of global production increase by just one percentage point over that period. This situation will change in the future. Companies such as Ford and Toyota will commit to building a new car plant in the US that will drive the development of the TPV.

The U.S. auto industry is mainly focused on Midwest and south. In 2016, Midwest holds 61% of the consumption share. At the same time, the automotive industry, industrial, home appliance industry is the main consumption applications of TPV. The automotive industry, industrial is the main driver of the TPV industry. In 2016, the automotive industry holds 62% of TPV consumption.

ExxonMobil Chemical

Teknor Apex

Mitsui Chemicals

Dow Corning

RTP Company

Mitsubishi Chemical

Zeon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EPDM/PP Blends

NR/PP Blends

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Industrial

Electronic Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

