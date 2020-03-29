Global Thioctic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid) (ALA) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound found in a slightly yellow crystalline powder form. It can be synthetically produced in laboratories for medical use, but is found naturally in abundance in foods such as yeast, liver, kidney, broccoli, spinach and potatoes.

Lipoic Acid can be divided into α- Lipoic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid), R- Lipoic Acid and S- Lipoic Acid. Common commercially available lipoic acid are alpha lipoic acid, so in the report, the volume of lipoic acid is calculated by alpha lipoic acid.

In 2016, the global Alpha Lipoic Acid market is led by China, capturing about 98.65% of global Alpha Lipoic Acid production. China is also the largest exporter. Lipoic acid’s consumption regions are China, Europe, North America, Japan and India. China is a large production region and Europe is the largest consumption region. In 2016, Europe consumption was 361.8 MT, with a consumption share of 28.99%. North America is another major consumption region with 26.02% share.

In application, Alpha Lipoic Acid downstream is wide and recently Alpha Lipoic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Health Care Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry and others. The Alpha Lipoic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Health Care Industry which accounts for nearly 89.56% of total downstream consumption of Alpha Lipoic Acid.

The global Thioctic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid) (ALA) market is valued at 87 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thioctic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid) (ALA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thioctic Acid (Alpha Lipoic Acid) (ALA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tonghe

Shyndec

Fushilai Pharmaceutical

Maidesen

Taike Biological

DKY Technology

Haoxiang Bio

Infa Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Health Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

