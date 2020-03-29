Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Depth Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

UHMWPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema® is the premium brand for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene fibre.

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight PolyEthylene), also known as HMPE (High Modulus PolyEthylene) or HPPE (High Performance PolyEthylene), is a polyolefin resin of very high molecular weight (mass) usually between 2 and 6 million g/mol with extremely long chains produced by gel spinning (wet or dry methods). The longer chain serves to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material, with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made.

UHMWPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals except oxidizing acids, has extremely low moisture absorption (Hydrophobic), very low coefficient of friction, self-lubricating and highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms being 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel. Its coefficient of friction is significantly lower than that of nylon and acetal, and is comparable to that of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon), but UHMWPE has better abrasion resistance than PTFE. UHMWPE material floats in water thus gaining another advantage over many other materials such as Polyester, Nylon, Aramids and LCP.

UHMWPE ropes are increasingly replacing steel and conventional fibers in the shipping and offshore businesses of oil & gas, aquaculture, wind mills and cables and lately, experimentally, in ships’ cranes. These high performance ropes are stronger than steel and ~1/8 of the weight of comparable steel wires.

UHMWPE ropes is driven by customers’ and end-users’ needs for lightweight, sustainable solutions that offer extreme durability coupled with improved safety and ergonomics. UHMWPE products typically replace traditional materials such as steel and aramid.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lankhorst (WireCo)

Samson

Bridon

English Braids

Marlow Ropes

Katradis

Southern Ropes

Taizhou Hongda

Jiangsu Shenyun

Hunan Zhongtai

Ningbo Dacheng

Rope Technology

Juli Sling

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3 Strand

8 Strand

12 Strand

Others

Segment by Application

Aviation and Military

Industrial

Ocean

Leisure

Other

