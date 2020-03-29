Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 33%, followed by Europe with 29.8%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.7%.

The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market is valued at 800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vacuum Skin Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Skin Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sealed Air

Bemis Company

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

Dupont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging

Clondalkin Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE

PP

PA

Others

Segment by Application

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

