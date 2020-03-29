Global Veneer Sheet Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The veneer sheets always remain in the natural order as they emerge such that all parts of the original log are kept together. One by one the slices of veneer carefully enter the dryer, where they are dried evenly within a few minutes. Air temperature of up to 320°F at high velocity is blasted on the surface. The veneer must be dried in such a way that it has at least 8-12% of moisture content. Veneer Sheets are used for many applications. These veneers are laid up in various wood cuts. 20mil or 30mil Paper-Backers are also available at an up-charge.

In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 41% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Veneer Sheet market is valued at 6410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veneer Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veneer Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samling Group

Samko Timber

Oakwood Veneer

CenturyPly

Greenlam Industries

UPM

Flexible Materials

Cedan Industries

Pearlman Veneers

Herzog Veneers

TURAKHIA OVERSEAS

FormWood Industries

SR Wood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Veneer Sheets

Dyed Veneer Sheets

Segment by Application

Furniture

Construction

Others

