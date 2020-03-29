Global Veneer Sheet Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Global Veneer Sheet Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
The veneer sheets always remain in the natural order as they emerge such that all parts of the original log are kept together. One by one the slices of veneer carefully enter the dryer, where they are dried evenly within a few minutes. Air temperature of up to 320°F at high velocity is blasted on the surface. The veneer must be dried in such a way that it has at least 8-12% of moisture content. Veneer Sheets are used for many applications. These veneers are laid up in various wood cuts. 20mil or 30mil Paper-Backers are also available at an up-charge.
In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 41% of the global consumption volume in total.
The global Veneer Sheet market is valued at 6410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Veneer Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veneer Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samling Group
Samko Timber
Oakwood Veneer
CenturyPly
Greenlam Industries
UPM
Flexible Materials
Cedan Industries
Pearlman Veneers
Herzog Veneers
TURAKHIA OVERSEAS
FormWood Industries
SR Wood
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Veneer Sheets
Dyed Veneer Sheets
Segment by Application
Furniture
Construction
Others
